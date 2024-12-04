Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
AGAIN: Biden Snores Through Summit With African Leaders [SEE VIDEO]


President Joe Biden, 82, fell asleep during a meeting with African leaders in Angola, closing his eyes multiple times during a speech by Tanzanian Vice President Philip Mpango.

The incident occurred during the final day of a three-day summit attended by the presidents of Angola, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. While listening to Mpango, Biden rested his hand on his face and passed out, despite wearing an earpiece for translation. However, all speakers at the time were addressing the panel in English.

The summit marked Biden’s first official bilateral trip to Africa since assuming office in 2021. His visible fatigue and hoarse voice have drawn criticism, particularly from those questioning his age and fitness for office. Biden has faced similar accusations of dozing off at other international events over the past year.

