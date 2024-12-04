LEFT PLANNING SCAMDEMIC? Vaccine Researcher Hotez Warns of Virus Threats After Trump Takes Office

Vaccine researcher Peter Hotez says multiple viruses will be unleashed on America the day after Trump takes office

“We have some big picture stuff coming down the pike starting on January 21st.”

Watch how Hotez goes on MSNBC and rattles off a menu of viruses that are naturally going to occur and make their way to the United States beginning on January 21st.

Bird flu, New coronavirus, SARS Mosquito-transmitted viruses, Dengue, Zika, Oropouche virus, Yellow fever, Whooping cough, Measles, Polio…

We continue to watch a perfectly scripted and executed movie called “Scam-demic.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)