Brooklyn DA Hosts Pre-Chanukah Celebration Honoring Community Leaders [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]


Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez hosted a magnificent pre-Chanukah celebration at Brooklyn Law School, attended by over 200 members of the Jewish community across New York City.

NYPD Deputy Chief Richie Taylor introduced the DA, calling him a unifier, and a strong partner in fighting anti-Semitism and hate crimes.

DA Gonzalez spoke about his appreciation to the community for their support and reiterated his perpetual commitment in protecting the Jewish community and all communities.

DA Gonzalez awarded Rabbi Eli Mansour, Mark Treyger and Chief Richie Taylor with Proclamations, honoring each of them for their leadership and service.



