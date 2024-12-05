EXPLOSIVE SHOUTING MATCH: Rep. Fallon And Secret Service Director Rip Into Each Other

Tension boiled over between Rep. Pat Fallon and acting Service Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr. during an otherwise cordial hearing on Thursday.

The high-drama moment came as Fallon (R-Texas) used a photo of a 9/11 remembrance event to ask Rowe Jr. about his role at the event. Fallon accused him of putting other Secret Service agents out of their usual positions so he could be more visible at the event. He is visible in the photo standing near President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, JD Vance and congressional leaders.

“Do not invoke 9/11 for political purposes,” Rowe Jr. yelled. “You are out of line.”

As Rowe Jr. called Fallon “out of order,” the Texas Republican yelled back: “Don’t try to bully me.”

“I am an elected member of Congress and I am asking you a serious question,” Fallon said. Task force Chair Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) could be heard banging his gavel to try to get the hearing back on track.

