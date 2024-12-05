TERROR IN MELBOURNE: Adass Shul Set Ablaze in Arson Attack

A suspected arson attack at the renowned Adass Shul has left the Jewish community in shock. At approximately 4:10 a.m. local time, two individuals learning inside the shul heard banging at the door. Opening it to find out what the commotion was, two masked men stormed in, poured gasoline over the front of the shul and set it on fire. The shul, one of the most famous in Australia, is a central hub for the Orthodox Jewish community.

The two people who had been learning inside the shul at the time were bichasdei Hashem unharmed. Emergency services responded quickly, with approximately 70 firefighters battling the blaze, which was extinguished after about an hour. However, the building and surrounding streets remain closed due to ongoing investigations.

Baruch Hashem, no injuries have been reported. However, the status of the sifrei Torah remains unclear. The shul features fireproof aron kodesh in its main Shul, providing hope that the Sifrei Torah were spared significant damage.

In the meantime, Yeshiva Chabad has graciously opened its mikveh, and the Yeshiva Ketana building is hosting minyanim, including a Cheder Minyan at 7:00 a.m. Despite the disruption, the community is rallying to maintain their Minyan schedules.

Adass Shul, which typically hosts minyanim every 30 minutes from Netz until mid-morning, serves hundreds of Mispallim daily.

Authorities are investigating the attack as a hate crime, and CCTV footage is being handed to police.