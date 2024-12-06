UPDATE FROM MELBOURNE: Sifrei Torah Appear Safe After Arson Terror Attack At Adass Shul [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

The Adass Shul suffered extensive damage in an arson attack early Friday morning, an act Prime Minister Anthony Albanese denounced as antisemitic.

As YWN reported, at approximately 4:10 a.m. local time, two individuals learning inside the shul heard banging at the door. Opening it to find out what the commotion was, two masked men stormed in, poured gasoline over the front of the shul and set it on fire.

The fire prompted a massive response, with 60 firefighters and 17 trucks deployed to contain the blaze. Despite their efforts, the Shul sustained significant damage.

So our readers understand, there are two Batei Midrashim in the Adass Shul. One is called the Ashkenaz Shul and the second is the Sefard Shul. The fire was in the Sefard Shul.

Meanwhile, sources tell YWN that the Sifrei Torah located in the Ashkenaz Shul were not damaged and have been removed from the building. The Sifrei Torah in the Sefard Shul were in a fire-proof safe which authorities finally opened just two hours before Shabbos. The Sifrei Torah appear to be in decent conditon. Bichasdei Hashem, they were not burned, thanks to the safe.

Some pairs of Tefillin were sadly destroyed, as were many Seforim.

A new clip of fire shows how based on the intensity of the fire, it is a big Neis that the Sifrei Torah survived!

While investigators have not confirmed a motive, Prime Minister Albanese condemned the act, calling it a “shocking attack” on a place of worship. “An attack on a synagogue is, by definition, an act of antisemitism,” Albanese said, emphasizing that such violence has no place in Australia.

Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan highlighted the Shul’s deep historical significance, noting it was built by Holocaust survivors and originally served immigrants from Hungary. Allan announced a $100,000 AUD grant to assist with repairs and promised increased police patrols in the area.

The investigation continues as the community rallies to recover from this devastating act.

