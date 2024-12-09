MAILBAG: The Worst Part Of The WhatsApp Generation Was Illustrated This Weekend

Today’s “WhatsApp generation” spends hours glued to their phones, endlessly scrolling, chatting, and debating. While much has been said about the dangers of this tech-driven lifestyle, the most damaging consequence, in my view, is the apathy it has created.

In the past, communal discussions had a clear purpose: solving problems. For example, when Rav Avraham Pam zt”l highlighted the struggles of Jewish Russians integrating into frum life after the fall of the Soviet Union, the community responded. Within weeks, Shuvu was founded, providing education and resources to thousands.

Contrast that with today. At the Agudah Convention this past weekend, crucial issues like the cost of living were discussed. Yet these same topics have been addressed repeatedly over the years with little meaningful action. These events have become platforms for intellectual posturing rather than catalysts for real change. These same topics have been addressed year after year, and little meaningful action has resulted. Instead, the convention has become a platform for soundbites.

Every year, clips of speakers go viral, sparking widespread conversation. For a few days, everyone talks about what was said—praising it, debating it, or even ridiculing it. But then the buzz fades, and people move on. They either return to complaining about the same issues without taking action, or they shift to discussing some other problem entirely. And the original issues? They remain unresolved, year after year. So, why has the drive to act disappeared?

The answer, I believe, lies in a psychological phenomenon known as the Bystander Effect. This occurs when individuals in a group are less likely to act because they assume someone else will step up. When surrounded by inactivity, people begin to believe there’s no real urgency or that someone else is already addressing the problem. Add to this the social pressures of appearing too forward or being judged for speaking out, and inaction becomes the norm.

This dynamic has found a perfect breeding ground on WhatsApp. Group chats, with hundreds of participants, are filled with debates about pressing communal issues, but the conversations rarely translate into action. Everyone assumes someone else will take charge, and as a result, nothing gets done. These endless discussions create an illusion of engagement while leaving the underlying problems untouched. Or, worse, some aspiring people shy away from taking charge because they know that, inevitably, they will be attacked mercilessly for their attempts to fix the problem in a way that some random WhatsApp group administrator doesn’t agree with.

This isn’t just a tech problem; it reflects a cultural shift. We’ve become a community more focused on talking than doing. When challenges like rising housing costs or tuition crises arise, we stew over them, debate them, and even joke about them—but rarely do we mobilize to address them.

Compare this to the past, when leaders like Rav Pam inspired immediate action. The difference wasn’t just the leadership but the collective willingness to step up and take responsibility. Today, that sense of urgency has been dulled by the digital echo chamber where we discuss everything but resolve nothing.

The stakes are too high for us to remain idle. Close the app. Step away from the endless chatter. The time to act is now. Stop waiting for someone else to take responsibility and start working together to solve the issues threatening our community.

Name withheld upon request

