Rabbi Paysach Krohn Recovering in Rehabilitation Center Following Stroke

The family of Rabbi Paysach Krohn has expressed its thanks for the overwhelming support and tefillos following his stroke this past Friday night. In a statement, the Krohn family thanked everyone for their tefillos and the kabalos they have undertaken in Rabbi Krohn’s zechus.

“We are grateful to the many individuals who have gone above and beyond to help,” the family said.

Rabbi Krohn, a renowned author, speaker and mohel, has been discharged from Stamford Medical Center and is now continuing his recovery at a rehabilitation center. While his journey to full health remains ongoing, his family says they are very optimistic that the tefillos will lead to a refuah sheleima.

Please continue davening for Paysach Yosef Ben Hinda.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)