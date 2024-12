A massive Kabolas Ponim was held for Gaved Tosh Monsey at his shul Wiener Drive on Wednesday evening, MONSEY SCOOP REPORTED.

As many of you are aware, a controversy was recently brewing involving an Agunah, and the Israeli government refused to allow the Rav to return home unless a Get was given. He was held in custody for a few months.

Bichasdei Hashem, the woman was given a Get this week, and the Rav was permitted to return home to Monsey.