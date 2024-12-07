Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TEHILLIM: Rabbi Paysach Krohn Suffers Moderate Stroke During Agudah Convention


Rabbi Paysach J. Krohn, the renowned maggid, bestselling author, and decades-mohel, is in need of tehillim after suffering a moderate stroke on Friday evening, just as Shabbos began. B’chasdei Hashem, he is stable, but is still in need of a refuah sheleima as he begins the recovery process.

Rabbi Krohn was attending the Agudath Israel of America convention at the Armon Hotel and Conference Center in Stamford, Connecticut, when the medical emergency occurred. Waterbury Hatzolah paramedics were on the scene immediately and transported him to a local hospital in Stamford, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Earlier on Friday, Rabbi Krohn delivered an inspiring session at the convention and was scheduled to address attendees again later that evening.

PLEASE SAY TEHILLIM FOR PAYSACH YOSEF BEN HINDA

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



