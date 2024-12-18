CONGRATULATIONS! Biden’s Approval Rating Hits Record Low Amid Fallout Over Hunter Biden Pardon

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has sunk to its lowest point since taking office, according to a Marquette University Law School poll released on Wednesday. The survey of 1,063 adults nationwide found that only 34% approve of Biden’s performance as president, while 66% disapprove, leaving him with a staggering net approval rating of -32. This marks the worst standing Biden has held in the poll since his inauguration.

The sharp decline in approval appears to be influenced by Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, for crimes allegedly committed over more than a decade. The poll revealed that only 29% of respondents supported the pardon, while an overwhelming 71% disapproved.

Comparatively, the survey found that 53% of respondents approve of the way President-elect Donald Trump handled his first term in office. Trump’s net favorability rating of -1 also surpasses Biden’s current favorability of -25, as well as those of Vice President Kamala Harris (-16) and Vice President-elect JD Vance (-12).

Biden has struggled to regain public favor since July 2021, when his approval rating last climbed into positive territory. His previous low, a net rating of -30, came during the summer of 2024.

The president’s diminished visibility in recent months may also play a role in his plummeting approval. Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential race in July after a lackluster debate performance against Trump and subsequent interviews reignited concerns about his age and capacity to lead. Since stepping aside, Biden has largely refrained from public appearances, including on the campaign trail for his successor, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Following Harris’s loss to Trump in November’s election, Biden has receded even further from the spotlight, leaving his political legacy in shambles.

