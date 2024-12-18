Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Benny Friedman’s London Concert Finds a New Home After Original Venue Caves To Antisemites


Popular Jewish singer Benny Friedman has secured a new venue for his upcoming London concert after the original location canceled amid what many are calling a capitulation to anti-Semitic threats.

The Lighthouse Camberwell Theatre has stepped forward to host the event, offering a space that not only ensures the concert will go on but also accommodates 50% more attendees than the original venue. The concert is now set for January 6.

The cancellation of the initial venue was reportedly linked to security concerns following anti-Semitic protests targeting the event. The decision to cancel has drawn sharp criticism, with many in the Jewish community perceiving it as a concession to those seeking to intimidate and suppress Jewish pride.

Despite these challenges, Benny Friedman and his team have chosen to focus on positivity and unity.

Benny addressed the controversy, calling for the community to respond by embracing the teachings of the Lubavitcher Rebbe: “Rather than combating darkness, we should focus on increasing the light.” He emphasized the importance of Achdus and Simcha as the community plans to gather to celebrate together at his concert.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Benny Friedman’s London Concert Finds a New Home After Original Venue Caves To Antisemites

COUNTDOWN TO CALM? Hamas Outlet Says Ceasefire And Hostage Release Talks Are In Final Stages

Nearly 2 Million Israelis Lived Below Poverty Line in 2023, With Charedim Hardest Hit

HATE IN MONTREAL: Shul Targeted With Incendiary Device In Arson Attack For Second Time

LEAK THREAT? Israel, U.S. Allies Raise Concerns Over Elon Musk’s Security Risks

3 Sephardi Moetzet Members Lend Support To HaRav Yitzchak Yosef’s Words About Not Serving In The IDF

AGAIN: Terrorists Open Fire On Jews Visiting Kever Yosef In Shechem

HaGaon HaRav Ezriel Auerbach Is Appointed As New Peleg Yerushalmi Leader

NEW THEORY: Top House Republican Says He Believes Drones Are Chinese Spy Aircraft

THE KIDS ARE NOT OKAY: Poll Finds That Nearly Half Of Young Voters Think CEO’s Murder Is “Acceptable”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network