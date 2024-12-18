Benny Friedman’s London Concert Finds a New Home After Original Venue Caves To Antisemites

Popular Jewish singer Benny Friedman has secured a new venue for his upcoming London concert after the original location canceled amid what many are calling a capitulation to anti-Semitic threats.

The Lighthouse Camberwell Theatre has stepped forward to host the event, offering a space that not only ensures the concert will go on but also accommodates 50% more attendees than the original venue. The concert is now set for January 6.

The cancellation of the initial venue was reportedly linked to security concerns following anti-Semitic protests targeting the event. The decision to cancel has drawn sharp criticism, with many in the Jewish community perceiving it as a concession to those seeking to intimidate and suppress Jewish pride.

Despite these challenges, Benny Friedman and his team have chosen to focus on positivity and unity.

Benny addressed the controversy, calling for the community to respond by embracing the teachings of the Lubavitcher Rebbe: “Rather than combating darkness, we should focus on increasing the light.” He emphasized the importance of Achdus and Simcha as the community plans to gather to celebrate together at his concert.

