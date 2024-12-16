SICKENING ANTISEMITISM: London Venue Cancels Benny Friedman Concerts Over His Unabashed Israel Support

A highly anticipated concert featuring Jewish music star Benny Friedman has been abruptly canceled by its London venue, sparking outrage over the blatant antisemitism. The decision comes just one day after tickets for the show went on sale, leaving organizers and fans stunned.

The Am Yisrael Chai Tour, organized in partnership with ACM Events, has toured globally. For years, London topped the list of cities requesting visits from Benny Friedman, prompting the team to schedule two UK concerts: one in London on January 6 and another in Manchester on January 7.

Despite overwhelming demand, organizers encountered huge obstacles in securing a venue for the London concert, with multiple venues reportedly unwilling to host a Jewish event or align with pro-Israel sentiments. After considerable effort, the team finally secured the historic Clapham Grand, a renowned Victorian music hall, and excitement quickly spread among fans.

The concert was officially announced on Sunday, and tickets sold rapidly, underscoring the enthusiasm surrounding the event. But by Monday morning, the Clapham Grand shocked organizers by pulling out of the agreement and canceling the show, citing “security concerns.”

The abrupt cancellation has left organizers and fans reeling, with many viewing the decision as a disturbing act of antisemitism.

“We are completely stunned by this news, and disappointed that a reality like this for the Jewish people is still possible in 2024,” the Am Yisrael Chai Tour team said in a statement.

The incident underscores a troubling reality: Jewish events and symbols of pride continue to face hostility and discrimination.

“The resistance we faced in finding a venue was deeply troubling,” organizers noted, “but this cancellation takes it to another level.”

Despite the setback, the Am Yisrael Chai Tour remains unwavering in its mission. Organizers are already working to secure a larger venue, ensuring that the concert not only takes place but does so with even greater strength and impact.

“We are determined to secure an even bigger venue in London,” organizers said. “We will see you in London, and we will keep you posted with further updates.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)