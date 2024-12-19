Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
LIBS’ WORST FEARS? Rand Paul Suggests Elon Musk for Speaker of the House Amid Spending Bill Chaos

President-elect Donald Trump poses for a photo with Dana White, Kid Rock and Elon Musk at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

As Congress teeters on the brink of a government shutdown, Senator Rand Paul has proposed a bold and unconventional idea: appoint Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, as Speaker of the House.

In a Thursday morning post on X, the platform owned by Musk, Paul floated the suggestion to replace current Speaker Mike Johnson. “The Speaker of the House need not be a member of Congress…Nothing would disrupt the swamp more than electing Elon Musk,” Paul wrote, adding, “think about it…nothing’s impossible.”

Paul’s suggestion comes as Johnson defends a contentious spending bill designed to prevent a shutdown. Johnson, who worked on the bill with Senator John Thune, has faced criticism from both parties. Meanwhile, Musk, who is advising President-elect Donald Trump on government efficiency as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), launched a fiery X thread slamming the bill’s wasteful spending.

Trump also criticized the bill, calling it a “TRAP” set by “Radical-left Democrats” and scolding Republicans for supporting it.

While Paul’s suggestion of Musk for Speaker is unlikely to gain serious traction, it reflects growing frustration among lawmakers and the public with the gridlock and partisanship in Washington.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



