House Democrat: “I’m Just Gonna Sit Back And Sip My Tea” As Republicans Fight Each Other Over Budget

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) made it clear that Democrats are not stepping in to help Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) as he struggles to navigate turmoil within his own party over a government funding bill.

On Tuesday, Johnson introduced a continuing resolution (CR) to fund the government through March 14, averting a shutdown scheduled for December 21. However, the proposal quickly unraveled. While some conservative House members voiced concerns, the real blow came when Elon Musk launched a social media barrage against the bill, posting over 70 tweets, many of them inaccurate. President-elect Donald Trump soon joined the fray, threatening to primary Republicans who supported the measure. Facing mounting opposition, Johnson scrapped the plan entirely.

“There is no new agreement right now,” Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) admitted.

Speaking on MSNBC’s Alex Wagner Tonight, Crockett described the debacle as a recurring Republican problem. “We’re looking at this like this is their problem,” she said, referencing the GOP’s internal chaos since the January 2023 speakership vote that took 15 ballots to elect Kevin McCarthy, who was later ousted.

Crockett added, “I’m just gonna sit back and sip my tea and wait on them to figure it out.”

