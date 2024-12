Thousands upon thousands of children from Satmar Cheder in Williamsburg, got together today to welcome the hundreds of Menahlim from the Satmar Mosdos which have arrived in NYC ahead of the 80’th anniversary of “Chof Alef Kislev” event, which is taking place this Motzei Shabbos.

YWN will have full coverage from both events (Reb Aharon and Reb Zalman Leib), as we have been doing for the past 21 years.