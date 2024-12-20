ARRESTED: Suspect Apprehended in Brutal Stabbing of Jewish Man in Crown Heights

The suspect wanted for the stabbing of a Jewish man on Monday, Dec. 9, on President Street in Crown Heights has been apprehended, thanks to a collaborative effort by the NYPD and Crown Heights Shomrim.

Crown Heights Shomrim shared the update on social media, praising the “great detective work” of the NYPD’s 71st Precinct. “The perpetrator wanted for a stabbing on President Street was arrested!” the statement read. Shomrim credited their surveillance team, which provided initial photos and videos that were instrumental in the investigation.

The attack left a Jewish man seriously injured after being stabbed in the neck. Crown Heights Hatzolah paramedics swiftly responded to the scene, stabilizing the victim before transporting him to Kings County Hospital.

Following the assault, the suspect fled the scene, sparking a citywide manhunt. Surveillance footage released by Shomrim helped law enforcement identify and locate the suspect.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)