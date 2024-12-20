GAZA: Progress Made in Israel-Hamas Talks, But Agreement Still Weeks Away, Officials Say

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas over a potential ceasefire and hostage release deal are advancing but remain weeks away from completion, according to an Arab diplomat who spoke with The Times of Israel on Thursday. “The trajectory is good, but there are still major issues to be negotiated, followed by difficult political decisions that both sides will need to make,” the diplomat said.

While international mediators, including the U.S. and Qatar, push for a resolution, unnamed Israeli officials have expressed cautious optimism. According to Hebrew media reports, a deal could be reached by the end of December. An Israeli official involved in the negotiations told Walla news that talks in Qatar over recent days have been “productive,” though significant gaps persist. Channel 12 news also reported progress, quoting an Israeli official as saying, “We are in the final stages of reconciliation,” with clarity on a potential deal expected in the coming days.

CIA Director Bill Burns has played a key role in bridging gaps between the parties. Arriving in Qatar on Wednesday, Burns helped secure compromises that both sides are reportedly considering, according to Israeli officials.

Yaron Cohen, Israel’s hostage affairs coordinator, updated families of captives on Thursday, saying that a combination of regional developments and U.S. influence has created conditions favorable for an agreement. However, Cohen urged caution against relying on media reports, suggesting families contact his office directly with questions.

The primary sticking point in the negotiations remains the nature of the ceasefire. Hamas seeks a permanent end to the war, including the withdrawal of the IDF from Gaza. Conversely, Israel has proposed a temporary pause during which some hostages would be released, followed by the resumption of its military campaign aimed at dismantling Hamas’s military and governing structures.

Disputes also persist over the scope and terms of the deal. According to Channel 12, contentious issues include the number and identities of hostages to be freed; mechanisms for returning displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza; and the release and potential exile of high-risk Palestinian prisoners.

Israel has reportedly demanded the release of 34 hostages, including women, children, and the elderly, as part of an initial ceasefire phase.

