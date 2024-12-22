SUBWAY NIGHTMARE: Woman Burns To Death On Train After Man Sets Her On Fire

A woman was burned to death on an F train in Coney Island early Sunday morning after a man set her on fire by throwing a lit match onto her, police sources revealed to the NY Post.

NYPD officers responded to a fire at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station around 7:30 a.m., where they discovered the woman engulfed in flames while seated on the idling train. Emergency responders extinguished the fire, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources say the victim appeared to have been sleeping when the suspect, described as a man in his 20s, stood up, walked past her, and tossed the match. Liquor bottles were found near her, though investigators have not confirmed if they contributed to the blaze.

The suspect fled the station immediately after the attack, and police are continuing to search for him. Train service on the F line was suspended through Sunday afternoon as investigators processed the scene.

The shocking incident occurred just as Governor Kathy Hochul ramped up efforts to improve subway safety by deploying 250 additional National Guard troops, increasing the total force to 1,000 for the holiday season.

Despite claims of a 10% drop in transit crime, homicides on the subway have surged by at least 60% this year, with eight murders recorded by September – up from five in the same period last year.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)