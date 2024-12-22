United Hatzalah Miami Gala Raises $14 Million, with $1 Million Gift from Boxing Champion Floyd Mayweather

Boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather donated $1 million to United Hatzalah of Israel at the organization’s annual Miami Gala on Thursday evening. More than 1,700 people attended the sold-out event that raised $14 million in support of United Hatzalah’s life-saving work in Israel and its heroic volunteers.

Mayweather received United Hatzalah’s Champion of Israel award for his unwavering support of Israel and United Hatzalah, especially during the Swords of Iron War. This past October, Mayweather donated 100 bulletproof helmets and vests to protect United Hatzalah’s volunteers who continue to respond under fire to war-time attacks.

“You are all fighters. I am a former fighter, but we keep fighting every day,” said Mayweather at the United Hatzalah Miami Gala. “Eli [Beer], you and United Hatzalah are doing such a great job. I will be here until the casket drops, supporting you and standing behind you as long as there are people who need your help.”

Mayweather also gifted philanthropist Dr. Miriam Adelson, a longtime United Hatzalah supporter, a diamond necklace in the shape of United Hatzalah’s logo. “Dr. Miriam Adelson is not just a good woman, but a great woman,” remarked Mayweather.

Jay Leno, a long-time supporter of Israel and Honorary Board Member of United Hatzalah provided the featured entertainment for the evening, along with Mem, the popular masked Israeli singer, who made a surprise visit to the event after serving on the frontlines in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Sylvan Adams, Jason and Naomi Greenblatt and Family, and Bashar Masri will donate an advanced lifesaving vehicle to United Hatzalah to serve the Arab neighborhoods of eastern Jerusalem for $120,000. The event’s title sponsors included global law firm Greenberg Traurig, 3i, IsraJet, JSSI, American Eagle, and El Al.

This year’s gala also honored outstanding individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to philanthropic support for Israel and United Hatzalah’s life-saving mission:

Jeanie and Jay Schottenstein and Family, Humanitarian Award, presented by Amy and Bob Book.

Tovale Chasin, Israeli designer and trailblazer in the fashion world, Fashion Ambassador Award, presented by Dr. Miriam Adelson.

Margo Cohen and Dr. Phil Frost, event co-chairs.

“We all saw the ambulances of United Hatzalah that went into the kibbutzim on October 7th were United Hatzalah. The spirit of the volunteers is that they don’t give up,” Dr. Adelson commented.

“Floyd Mayweather has shown the world what it truly means to be a champion—not just in the ring, but in life,” said Eli Beer, Founder and President of United Hatzalah.

“In United Hatzalah’s most trying hours, Floyd stood with us, providing essential equipment to protect our volunteers and sending a powerful message of solidarity to the Jewish people. We are deeply grateful for his support of our organization, our volunteers, and of Israel.”

One of the most emotional parts of the evening occurred on stage when Lili Montague and Keith Leight, grandchildren of Dr. Lynn and Paul Leight, announced the inauguration of the L’Dor V’Dor initiative to bring in the younger generation to support United Hatzalah. Part of the funding from this Gala will go towards the Leight Initiative.