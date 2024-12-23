American Consumers Feeling Less Confident In December, Conference Board Says

American consumers are feeling less confident in December, a business research group says.

The Conference Board said Monday that its consumer confidence index fell back in December to 104.7 from 112.8 in November. Analysts forecast a rise to a reading of 113.8. Consumers had been feeling increasingly confident in recent months.

The consumer confidence index measures both Americans’ assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months.

The measure of Americans’ short-term expectations for income, business and the job market tumbled more than a dozen points to 81.1. The Conference Board says a reading under 80 can signal a potential recession in the near future.

The board reported Monday that consumers’ view of current conditions ticked down just more than a point to a reading of 140.2.

(AP)