Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

American Consumers Feeling Less Confident In December, Conference Board Says

FILE - Shoppers manage their bags as they enter a subway turnstile, Nov. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa, File)

American consumers are feeling less confident in December, a business research group says.

The Conference Board said Monday that its consumer confidence index fell back in December to 104.7 from 112.8 in November. Analysts forecast a rise to a reading of 113.8. Consumers had been feeling increasingly confident in recent months.

The consumer confidence index measures both Americans’ assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months.

The measure of Americans’ short-term expectations for income, business and the job market tumbled more than a dozen points to 81.1. The Conference Board says a reading under 80 can signal a potential recession in the near future.

The board reported Monday that consumers’ view of current conditions ticked down just more than a point to a reading of 140.2.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

FIRE IN JERUSALEM: 38 Injured, 3 Seriously; Dozens Of Girls Rescued From Burning Chareidi High School

HISTORIC: Satmar Philanthropist R’ Yoel Landau Announced 30% Pay Increase For Rabbeyim!

Thousands Join the Satmar Rebbe of Williamsburg To Mark Chof Alef Kislev [VIDEOS & PHOTO]

Thousands Join the Satmar Rebbe of Kiryas Yoel To Mark Chof Alef Kislev [PHOTO GALLERY]

Sgt. A: “Release The Gag Order So I Can Clear My Name”

THE PAGER PLOT: Watch ’60 Minutes’ Interview With Mossad Agents Involved In The Historic Anti-Hezbollah Operation

NYPD Arrest MIGRANT For Savagely Killing Woman by Setting Her Ablaze on NYC Subway

BALTIMORE: Minivan Slams Into Shul On Greenspring Road [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

FUTURE BIDEN ROOMMATE?: Missing Congresswoman Found Living In Home For Dementia Patients

TEFILLOS: Rebbetzin Bergman, HaRav Shach’s Daughter, Is In Serious Condition

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network