Israel Claims Responsibility For Haniyeh Assassination, Threatens ‘Last Terror Holdout’ In Yemen

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz officially confirmed on Monday Israel’s responsibility for the July assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, marking the first time Israel has admitted to the operation, which had been widely attributed to it by various international observers.

Haniyeh, who had been residing in Qatar since 2017, was in Iran to attend the inauguration of the country’s new president. He was killed in an explosion at a guesthouse belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, an incident that sent shockwaves through the region.

During a recent commemoration event for local security officers, Katz issued a stern warning to the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, following their continued missile and drone attacks on Israel.

“In these days, when the Houthi terror organization is firing missiles at Israel, I want to convey a clear message to them: We have defeated Hamas, we have defeated Hezbollah, we have blinded the defense systems in Iran, and damaged the production systems. We have overthrown the Assad regime in Syria, we have dealt heavy blows to the ‘axis of evil,’ and we will also severely strike the Houthi terror organization in Yemen, which remains the last one standing,” Katz said.

“We will strike [the Houthis’] strategic infrastructure and decapitate its leaders. Just as we did to Haniyeh, Sinwar, and Nasrallah, in Tehran, Gaza, and Lebanon — we will do in Hodeidah and Sanaa,” he added.

This declaration comes amid escalating hostilities, with the Houthis launching numerous missile and drone attacks toward Israel since October 2023, in solidarity with Palestinians during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. In response, Israel has conducted multiple airstrikes targeting Houthi positions in Yemen, aiming to dismantle their operational capabilities.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stressed that Israel’s actions against the Houthis are not only in self-defense but also serve to protect global interests. He remarked, “They are not only attacking us; they are attacking the entire world.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)