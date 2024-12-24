Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Boat Explodes At A South Florida Marina, Killing 1 And Injuring 5 Others

The charred remains of two boats are seen Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at Lauderdale Marina near the 15th Street Fisheries restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

A boat explosion at a South Florida marina has left one person dead and five others injured, officials said.

The explosion occurred Monday night at the Lauderdale Marina, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said in a social media post.

Rescue workers transported five people to local hospitals, three with traumatic injuries, officials said. A sixth person was found dead in the water several hours later by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Fire rescue officials said they didn’t immediately know what caused the explosion.

(AP)



