HIDDEN DANGERS: Montreal JCC Issues Urgent Warning Over Jews Being Asked To Transport Packages

Members of the Jewish community are being urged to exercise extreme caution following reports of individuals being approached to transport potentially dangerous or illegal packages.

In an urgent advisory issued by Rabbi Meshulem Emanuel, the kehilla was warned about a troubling trend targeting bochurim and other community members, particularly through messaging platforms like WhatsApp. Individuals have been asked to deliver packages, some of which have later been discovered to contain illegal or hazardous materials.

“This is not just a matter of caution; this is a matter of survival,” Rabbi Emanuel wrote. “A single mistake could lead to devastating legal consequences, imprisonment, or worse.”

The warning noted that requests often come from individuals who appear trustworthy or are known within the community, creating a false sense of security. However, Rabbi Emanuel made it clear that familiarity should not replace proper verification.

“Criminals rely on this trust to exploit well-meaning people. Even requests from family or friends should not be accepted without thoroughly verifying the contents of the package,” he said.

The advisory calls on community members to refuse any transport request that appears unclear, vague, or suspicious.

“Your safety and reputation are at stake. A simple favor could turn into a life-altering event,” the warning concluded.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)