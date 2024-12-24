WINK AND A NOD: Rep. Mike Lawler Teases 2026 NY Governor Run While Roasting Kathy Hochul

GOP New York Rep. Mike Lawler, known for his sharp critiques of state Democrats, recently hinted at a possible run for governor during his annual “Festivus” airing of grievances. The Hudson Valley congressman used the occasion to skewer Governor Kathy Hochul and her administration’s policies while suggesting he might be the one to challenge her in 2026.

“No doubt she’s going to face a real challenge in 2026. I wonder who could beat her. Hmm. I might know a guy,” Lawler said with a wink in the video, leaving little doubt about his aspirations. “Anyway, that’s a video for another day.”

Lawler didn’t hold back in his critique of Hochul, blasting her for increasing state spending by more than $50 billion in under four years and allocating significant funds to support migrants. He also criticized the controversial congestion pricing plan in Manhattan, which he framed as an undue tax on hardworking New Yorkers.

“She’s done such a bad job that even her own hand-picked lieutenant governor is retweeting articles about his plans to run against her,” Lawler remarked, referencing Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado’s apparent discontent with the administration.

Lawler’s rhetoric signals that the battle for New York’s governorship in 2026 may be shaping up to be particularly contentious, and as Hochul grapples with internal dissent and mounting criticism, Lawler’s remarks add fuel to the political fire, setting the stage for a potential showdown in 2026.