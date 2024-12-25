A Chanukah Wonderland for Children Battling Cancer [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

The elevator opened on the 10th floor of the Safra Center, to a room filled with laughter, music, and sparkling lights, thirteen brave children battling cancer enjoying a Hanukkah Wonderland. The event was organized by Toys for Simcha and graciously hosted by philanthropist Michelle Domb. JJ Hecht, CEO of Toys for Simcha, shared, “The Tzemach Tzedek taught, ‘Think good, and it will be good,’ a belief that positive thoughts can shape reality. This principle is the inspiration for our work. We create joyful, uplifting environments for hospitalized children, knowing that happiness can aid healing. Happy kids heal faster.”

The room sparkled with light-up balloons and decor by Simply Stunning. A tower of exquisitely wrapped presents greeted guests at the door, a candy wall and sufganiyot cart took center stage, and a face-painting, balloon-making corner was the icing on the cake.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The children and their families played, danced, and celebrated, forgetting their immense pain and challenges. After a delicious meal, the kids enjoyed a fantastic musical performance by Sandy Shmueli and Moish. The kids clapped along to upbeat tunes spiced with jazz. Next, they kindled the menorah. The candlelights glistened, but nothing shone brighter than the faces of the adorable children. The evening ended with the kids showing off their moves on the dance floor with DJ Jewel NY. All the vendors volunteered their services to bring joy to the kids.

On her way out, one mom shared, “Thank you! The party was incredible, but the biggest gift was witnessing my daughter laughing and giggling like any other kid.”

Toys for Simcha is on a mission to bring happiness to sick children. Why? Because happy kids heal faster. This party was their mission in action!

