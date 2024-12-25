Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
First Chanukah Ner Lit At Kosel L’Zchus The Hostages [VIDEO & PHOTOS]


The first Chanukah candle was lit at the Kosel tonight under the theme “Lighting the Way for the Hostages.”

The ceremony was attended by Rishon LeZion Rav David Yosef, Rabbi of the Kosel Shmuel Rabinowitz, Minister of Religious Services Rabbi Michael Malkieli, CEO of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation Mordechai (Soli) Eliav, Director-General of the Chief Rabbinate Rabbi Yehuda Cohen, Director-General of the Ministry of Religious Services Rabbi Yehuda Avidan, along with a large audience, families of the hostages, and Rabbi David Druk, head of the Kisufim organization that supports the families.

HaRav David Yosef offered divrei chizzuk to the families of the hostages and davened for the safe and healthy return of their loved ones.



