Hatzalah South Florida and Hatzalah Orlando Merge, Expands Emergency Response Services

Orlando, FL – Hatzalah South Florida and Hatzalah Orlando are proud to announce the official merger of the two life-saving organizations, a partnership aimed at delivering timely emergency medical assistance to those in need.

Hatzalah Orlando was established in 2015, with a mission to provide rapid and reliable emergency response for the visitors in Central Florida. Over the years, the organization has made a profound impact, responding to countless emergencies and serving as a beacon of hope for families during critical moments. The merger with Hatzalah South Florida further strengthens their capacity to serve the community more efficiently and effectively.

HSF heeded the numerous requests from locals and visitors to expand its footprint in Central Florida, a vibrant area with a rapidly increasing population. Hatzalah Orlando, too, placed great value in joining the well established and experienced Hatzalah South Florida. Thus, a merger was born to the appreciation and benefit of everyone.

The addition of a new year-round emergency response vehicle, equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment, will be stationed in the Orlando area and will enhance the life-saving services provided to the community.

This significant upgrade would not have been possible without the exceptional generosity of Eden Gardens and the Steinhardt family. Their commitment to enhancing community services has paved the way for this merger. Hatzalah South Florida is immensely grateful for their vision and unwavering support, which will undoubtedly help save lives and ensure that every call for help is met with prompt action.

“As we celebrate this merger and the addition of our new response vehicle, we are reminded that it is our community’s support that enables us to be there for one another,” said Dovid Goldwasser Co-Founder of Hatzalah Orlando and now supervisor of HSF-Orlando.

Haptzalah South Florida-Orlando recently commissioned a new class of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT’s) this month. With a team of dedicated individuals residing in the area year-round, HSF-Orlando is poised to enhance its coverage and response capabilities.

The new class of EMTs marks a significant advancement in the organization’s mission to ensure that the community has access to professional emergency medical care, no matter the time of year. The students, passionate about serving their community, will undergo rigorous training designed to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to respond to various medical emergencies effectively.

“This new class not only reflects our commitment to expanding our services but also emphasizes our dedication to nurturing local talent,” said Sruly Lowy, Supervisor for HSF-Orlando. “Having emergency responders who live in the Orlando area year-round ensures that we can respond promptly and effectively to emergencies, allowing us to provide quicker and more comprehensive care to those in need.”

Upon completion, they will join the ranks of the Hatzalah family, working alongside experienced volunteers to deliver high-quality medical care and support to the entire community.

The community is encouraged to support this new class of EMTs as they work diligently to complete their training and prepare for a life of service. With their commitment and the backing of Hatzalah South Florida, the future of emergency medical services in the Orlando area looks brighter than ever.

As Hatzalah South Florida continues to expand in the Central Florida area, they look forward to creating a strong safety net for all residents and visitors to the region.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)