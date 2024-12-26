SICK AND TIRED: Americans Tuning Out Political News Post-Election, Poll Shows

A growing number of Americans are stepping back from political news in the wake of the presidential election, reflecting widespread exhaustion and a desire for mental reprieve. A new survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that nearly two-thirds of American adults have recently felt the need to limit their media consumption on politics and government.

The findings underscore a broader trend of disengagement, with politics standing out as the primary topic people are avoiding. Smaller percentages reported pulling back from news about the economy, overseas conflicts, or climate change.

The fatigue appears to transcend party lines. While about 7 in 10 Democrats say they are stepping away from political news, roughly 6 in 10 Republicans and independents report doing the same. The post-election slump in viewership has been particularly noticeable on cable networks like MSNBC and CNN, both of which have seen sharp declines in ratings. According to Nielsen, MSNBC’s prime-time audience dropped by 54% after Election Day, while CNN saw a 45% dip. Fox News, by contrast, experienced a 13% increase, drawing in the majority of cable news viewers in the weeks following the election.

Experts note that these declines are typical after elections, as interest wanes among supporters of the losing candidate. However, MSNBC’s recent ratings dip is steeper than in 2016, raising questions about whether Trump’s political opponents will sustain the same level of engagement during his presidency.

The survey also highlights Americans’ growing dissatisfaction with the politicization of public life. More respondents disapprove than approve of celebrities, large companies, and professional athletes speaking out about politics, suggesting a desire for less polarization and more balance.

While some Americans are turning to alternative platforms like YouTube for news, others say they want more depth and balance from traditional outlets. Critics argue that much of what they see on cable news is one-sided or lacks nuance, leaving audiences craving broader perspectives.

