On the 6th night of Chanukah, the NYPD held their annual Menorah Lighting Ceremony at Police Headquarters in Lower Manhattan.

NYPD officials at the event included Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, Deputy Commissioner Mark Stewart, Deputy Chief Richie Taylor, Deputy Commissioner Lisa White, Chief Chaplain Rabbi Dr. Alvin Kass, Chief Surgeon Dr. Eli Kleinman, Clergy Liaisons Abe Friedman, David Heskiel, Rabbi Mendy Mirocznik and leaders of Hatzalah and Shomrim patrols.