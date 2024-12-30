BORO PARK: Mayor Adams Attends BPJCC Chanukah Event For Holocaust Survivors [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

On Monday afternoon, the Boro Park Jewish Community Council (BPJCC), led by Avi Greenstein, hosted a meaningful Chanukah celebration dedicated to Holocaust survivors. The event provided a warm and uplifting atmosphere for the survivors, celebrating their resilience and legacy during Chanukah.

A highlight of the gathering was the recognition of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who was honored for his unwavering support of the Jewish community in Boro Park and throughout the city. Mayor Adams received an award in acknowledgment of his steadfast advocacy for Israel, his efforts to combat antisemitism, and his commitment to fostering a strong, enduring relationship with the Jewish community.

