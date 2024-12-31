Smoking Cuts More Life Than Previously Thought, Prompting Urgent Calls For Smokers To Quit

Smokers are being urged to quit as new research reveals that cigarettes shorten life expectancy even more than previously believed.

A study by University College London (UCL) found that each cigarette smoked reduces life by an average of 20 minutes – nearly double the previous estimate of 11 minutes. This means that a pack of 20 cigarettes could shave off almost seven hours of life.

Researchers highlighted the immediate benefits of quitting. A smoker consuming 10 cigarettes a day who quits on January 1 could save a full day of life by January 8. By February 5, they could gain an extra week of life, and by August 5, an entire month. By the end of the year, the cumulative effect could prevent the loss of up to 50 days.

Smoking remains one of the world’s leading preventable causes of death, contributing to about 80,000 fatalities annually in the UK and responsible for 25% of cancer deaths in England.

The research, commissioned by the Department of Health, draws on decades of data from the British Doctors Study (launched in 1951) and the Million Women Study (tracking women’s health since 1996). The findings, published in the Journal of Addiction, show life expectancy is cut by 17 minutes per cigarette for men and 22 minutes for women.

The study reinforces that there is no safe level of smoking. Even smoking one cigarette a day carries about 50% of the heart disease and stroke risk seen in heavier smokers.

Smokers are encouraged to seek help through the NHS Quit Smoking app and the Personal Quit Plan.

“Every cigarette costs precious minutes of life,” said Prof. Sanjay Agrawal, tobacco adviser at the Royal College of Physicians. “This research is a stark reminder of the devastating impact of smoking – not just for individuals, but for our healthcare system and economy.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)