WATCH AND ENJOY! Ishay Ribo’s Sold Out Separate Seating Event In NYC

For two nights in a row, Ishay Ribo performed to two sold-out shows in NYC. The second show was a separate seating event.

On the 8th night of Chanukah, Ribo will be performing at Miami’s Fillmore. If you want to buy tickets, YOU CAN’T! That show is ALSO totally sold out!

You can go to Punta del Este, Uruguay, on January 5th for his next show if you want to see him live.

