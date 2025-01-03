Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Brooklyn Records Safest Year for Gun Violence in History


Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced that 2024 marked the safest year on record for gun violence in the borough, with shootings and shooting victims reaching historic lows. Shootings decreased by 15%, shooting victims by 14%, and homicides fell by 6% compared to 2023. Serious crime also declined by nearly 6%, reflecting a return to pre-pandemic levels.

In total, Brooklyn reported 287 shootings, down from 338 in 2023 and lower than the 2019 record of 290. Shooting-related homicides also dropped to 63, marking a 16% reduction from 2023. The borough experienced its safest summer, with an 11% decline in shootings between June and August.

DA Gonzalez attributed the progress to partnerships with law enforcement, investments in crime-solving technology, and community-focused prevention strategies. “Brooklyn continues to get safer, and this success highlights the effectiveness of our comprehensive approach,” he said.

Additionally, the DA’s office tried 113 cases with an 89% conviction rate, addressed cryptocurrency scams through a newly launched Cyber Currency Unit, and continued its efforts to exonerate wrongfully convicted individuals.

