WATCH: Syrian Jew Meets With Rebel Government Representative

Bachour Simantov, one of the few remaining Jews in Syria, met with one of the members of the new Syrian rebel government.

The video was published by Kan‘s Arab Affairs correspondent Roi Kais.

In the video, the government representative, Muhammad Badriah, is heard saying: “Good evening to everyone from Damascus from the home of the head of the Jewish community in Damascus – Bachour Simantov. ”

“Reassure us that you’re okay,” Badriah says to Simantov. “Thank G-d, everything is good,” Simantov responds. “What’s the situation in Syria?” Badriah asks. “It couldn’t be better,” Simantov responds. “It’s stable.”

Badriah says: “The Assad regime no longer exists and there’s no more fear. There are no checkpoints, no secret police. The one whose name shouldn’t be mentioned [Assad] won’t return. We’re a democratic country. We want you to call all the various sects to return to Syria. They’ll live here in peace and security.”

Kan‘s Kais interjects: “This special footage is of Bachour Simantov, one of the last Jews in Damascus, with Muhammad Badriah, one of the members of the government of Syrian rebel leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani.”

Kais then shows footage of Simantov visiting the Eliyahu Hanavi shul in Jobar, which was almost completely destroyed under Assad. He then flashes back to the footage of Simantov with Badriah, who says, “The head of the Jewish community also sends blessings to Al-Sharaa, who protects minorities. G-d should protect you. Everyone is living in peace and security.”

Simantov says: “Jews of Syrian origin don’t believe that there really will be peace and they’ll be able to return. Be sure. There will be peace and quiet and with the help of G-d, you’ll return. Each one will return to his home, his neighborhood, his nation.”

Badriah: “I invite all the sects, including the Jewish population. We’re all hopeful that you’ll return to your homes. Your homes are there. They’re all here. Dear members of the religion of Moses – whoever returns, his house will be here. G-d should bless you all.”

Kais then quotes Simantov as saying that Badriah promised to rebuild the Eliyahu HaNavi shul in Jobar and provide security for the shul.

Kais ended with the question on everyone’s minds. Is the new rebel government’s talk about peace just a show for the West? Only time will tell.

