FBI Arrests Virginia Man In Largest Explosives Seizure In Agency History

The FBI has arrested a Virginia man in connection with what the agency is calling the largest stockpile of explosive devices ever recovered in its history. Brad Spafford was taken into custody earlier this month at his farm near Norfolk following charges related to the possession of an unregistered short-barrel rifle. However, newly released court documents reveal the investigation extends far beyond the initial firearms violation.

According to filings made public on Monday, federal agents discovered over 150 explosive devices on Spafford’s property, stored in a barn and marked with labels such as “lethal.” Additional pipe bombs were located in a backpack inside his residence, which agents described as “unsecured.” Investigators also uncovered handwritten instructions for manufacturing explosives.

Among the materials seized was hexamethylene triperoxide diamine (HMTD), an explosive compound notorious for its volatility. The FBI said that HMTD can detonate with minimal friction or temperature change. In one instance, agents found a jar of HMTD stored next to food, bearing handwritten warnings reading “Dangerous” and “Do Not Touch.”

The sheer scale of the cache led the FBI to assess the seizure as the largest of its kind in the agency’s history.

The investigation into Spafford began after a neighbor reported his concerning behavior, which included using a photo of President Biden for target practice, endorsing political violence, and promoting conspiracy theories suggesting missing children were abducted by the federal government to be trained as school shooters.

The neighbor further disclosed that Spafford lost three fingers in 2021 while apparently handling an explosive device. After relocating to his current farm, Spafford allegedly discussed plans to fortify his property with a rotating turret and booby-trap his driveway to prevent unauthorized entry.

Court documents also highlight Spafford’s association with the extremist “no lives matter” ideology, a movement identified by the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness as promoting mass violence, criminal acts, and self-harm. The group reportedly coordinates through encrypted platforms.

The FBI executed Spafford’s arrest and property search on December 17, an operation that required the involvement of numerous agents and bomb technicians. Due to the instability of the explosives, many were detonated on site to ensure public safety.

Spafford remains in custody as federal prosecutors seek to prevent his release, citing the significant threat posed by his extensive stockpile and extremist affiliations.

