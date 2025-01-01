Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
STAGGERING: Chaverim of Rockland Sets New Record by Responding to 64,135 Calls in 2024


Chaverim of Rockland, has broken its own record by responding to an astonishing 64,135 calls throughout the year 2024.

Chaverim of Rockland, an essential lifeline for residents in the area, boasts an impressive team of 180 dedicated volunteers who tirelessly respond to emergency calls 24 hours a day. Furthermore, the organization’s operations are made possible by an additional 30 skilled dispatchers who ensure that assistance is just a call away, covering shifts around the clock.

In comparison to the previous year, 2023, when Chaverim of Rockland responded to a still-impressive 53.003 calls, this year’s total of 64,135 marks a substantial increase of 11,132 calls. This upsurge can be attributed to the continued growth of the “Monsey” community and the organization’s unwavering commitment to providing swift and effective assistance in times of crisis.

The achievements of Chaverim of Rockland are a testament to the tireless efforts of its volunteers and dispatchers, who work diligently to ensure the safety and well-being of the community. Their dedication and selflessness serve as an inspiring example of community service and support.

As the organization looks forward to another year of serving the community, it is clear that Chaverim of Rockland will continue to make a significant impact, providing crucial assistance to those in need throughout the region.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



