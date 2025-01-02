Staten Island Mall Menorah Lighting Illuminates Hope, Unity, and Resilience [PHOTOS]

On Sunday, December 29, 2025, hundreds of children and families gathered at the Staten Island Mall for the cherished annual Menorah lighting ceremony. Sponsored by the Council of Jewish Organizations of Staten Island (COJO) in partnership with Chabad Lubavitch of Staten Island, the event celebrated the enduring spirit of hope, unity, and resilience.

Set against a backdrop of crafts for children, sizzling latkes, delectable donuts, and vibrant Chanukah cheer, the evening radiated warmth and inspiration. Rabbi Moshe Katzman of Chabad Lubavitch of Staten Island presided over the ceremony, delivering a heartfelt message that resonated deeply with attendees.

COJO President Mendy Mirocznik lauded the event as a beacon of light amid global challenges:

“In the face of global turmoil and rising antisemitism, Rabbi Katzman’s Menorah lighting stands as a powerful symbol of solidarity. As Israel bravely confronts threats to its survival and as the Jewish people contend with hatred and adversity, the Menorah’s light reminds us of our strength to endure. It echoes the resilience of the Jewish people throughout history. Rabbi Katzman has uplifted Staten Island’s spirit, instilling optimism and reinforcing our belief in a brighter future.”

Mirocznik further emphasized, “The Menorah’s light guides us through adversity, reminding us of our ability to overcome challenges. Just as the Jewish people have persevered through centuries of trials, we, too, will emerge stronger, united, and hopeful for peace, tranquility, and brighter days ahead.”

Appreciation for Partnerships

Mirocznik expressed profound gratitude to Jim Easley, Manager of Staten Island Mall, for his continued support and commitment to hosting the 36th Annual Menorah Lighting at the mall. He described the event as a testament to the strength of Staten Island’s community spirit.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of law enforcement, Mirocznik described the NYPD as “modern-day Maccabees,” commending their unwavering dedication to public safety. He extended heartfelt thanks to:

Chief Melissa Eger, NYPD Staten Island Borough Commander

Inspector Glorisel Lee, Commanding Officer, Precinct 121

Captain Matthew Divito, Executive Officer, Precinct 121

Additionally, Mirocznik recognized Officer Mike Ramos of Staten Island Mall Security and Ari Weiss, COJO Security Chairman and Coordinator of Staten Island Shomrim, for their invaluable contributions to ensuring the safety and success of the event.

“We at COJO deeply value our partnership with the NYPD,” said Mirocznik. “Their commitment to Staten Island’s safety makes events like the Mall Menorah Lighting possible. No matter the hour or the day, the NYPD is there to protect and serve, allowing us to gather as a community in peace and unity. We look forward to strengthening our collaboration to further enhance the quality of life on Staten Island.”

The Flame of Resilience

Despite cold and inclement weather, the Menorah’s flame burned brightly, undeterred by the wind, embodying the resilience and hope of the Staten Island Jewish community.

Concluding the ceremony, Mirocznik shared a powerful message of optimism:

“Our Chanukah spirit remains undiminished. The ancient flame of the Menorah is a force of hope and inspiration. Today’s gathering reminds us of the strength found in unity. I firmly believe that, together, we will overcome challenges, and happy days will return. The Staten Island Mall Menorah Lighting reflects the light, strength, and resilience of our community, and I am confident that brighter times are ahead.”