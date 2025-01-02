Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Downtown Omaha Loses Power For Hours After A Garbage Truck Gets Stuck In A Sinkhole

A garbage truck is stuck in a sinkhole in downtown Omaha, Neb., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

A large portion of downtown Omaha lost power for several hours Thursday after a garbage truck got stuck in a sinkhole where utility lines had become exposed.

The truck became stuck around 8 a.m. with its nose tilted down into the sinkhole and its rear wheels lifting several inches off the ground. Firefighters said the sinkhole is more than 10 feet (3 meters) deep and a number of utility lines were exposed when the hole formed at an alley entrance.

City Engineer Austin Rowser told the KETV television station that officials had been concerned about the alley and put up a barricade to keep vehicles from driving down it. Rowser said the driver of the Waste Management trash truck moved the barricade to drive through the alley.

Waste Management did not immediately respond to questions about the driver’s actions.

The Omaha Public Power District and Metropolitan Utilities District utilities shut off electricity and gas service to the surrounding area while the situation was investigated.

The Omaha Fire Department said the garbage truck was removed by early afternoon and power was restored. Natural gas service remained shut off while those lines were being checked out.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Israeli Delegation To Travel To Guatemala, Aid Local Authorities With Lev Tahor Victims

STAGGERING: Chaverim of Rockland Sets New Record by Responding to 64,135 Calls in 2024

LAS VEGAS: Police Believe Cybertruck Explosion Outside Trump Hotel Was Likely A Terror Attack

Gallant Resigns From The Knesset, Attacks Netanyahu & Katz

BDE: Eishes Chaver: Rebbetzin Bergman, A’H, HaRav Shach’s Daughter, Is Nifteres

2 Israelis Injured In New Orleans Terror Attack, 1 Seriously

UPDATE: Shamsud Din Jabbar Identified As New Orleans Terrorist; ISIS Flag Found With Explosives In Pickup Truck

REVEALED: Israel’s Daring Secret Raid On Underground Iranian Missile Facility

Report: Hamas Regained Civilian Control, Recruited 10K New Terrorists

TEHILLIM: Pallet Of Cinder Blocks Fall On Yeshiva Bochur In Yerushalayim, Seriously Injuring Him

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network