Injured Hiker Rescued from Harriman State Park by Chaverim of Rockland {VIDEOS & PHOTOS}


Early Sunday morning, Chaverim of Rockland’s highly trained Search & Rescue teams sprang into action after receiving an urgent call about an injured hiker at Harriman State Park. The hiker had slipped on icy terrain, fracturing an ankle and enduring significant pain while stranded on a sheet of ice for an extended period.

NYS Forest Rangers and NYS Park Police were promptly notified and joined the operation. Upon arrival, the Chaverim teams demonstrated their expertise, quickly stabilizing the hiker’s injury and providing necessary warmth to counter the freezing conditions. Using a specialized hiking stretcher, they carefully secured the hiker for transport out of the rugged terrain.

Rockland Hatzoloh arrived on the scene shortly thereafter, providing further care and transporting the injured individual to Good Samaritan Hospital for advanced treatment. The collaborative efforts of all teams involved ensured a swift and safe rescue, highlighting the importance of preparedness and coordination in emergency situations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



