MAILBAG: The Vape You’re Puffing On Is Most Likely Treif

When Pesach comes around, many of us are very machmir – meticulously checking for every crumb of chametz and insisting on hand-made chabura matzah with all the chumros. But when it comes to the rest of the year, do we apply the same rigorous standards to what goes into our bodies? Or do we turn a blind eye when it’s inconvenient?

Here’s a hard truth – if you’re vaping without doing your homework, you might be inhaling treif.

Let me exain. E-cigarettes and vapes contain four base ingredients:

1. Propylene Glycol – Derived from propane, it’s safe, kosher, no issues here.

2. Nicotine – Not a kashrus concern.

3. Flavoring – Natural and artificial, case-by-case basis.

4. Glycerin – Here’s the kicker.

Glycerin can be kosher. But it can also be made by spinning animal fat until it separates – the exact same process used for extracting blood. The top layer is fat, and the bottom layer is glycerin. And yes, that glycerin, straight from the animal fat, is in your vape.

“But it’s vegetable glycerin,” you say. Maybe. Maybe not. There’s no way to test the source of glycerin once it’s in the product. Look it up. Research it. You’ll find that the machinery used to produce animal-based glycerin is often the same as for vegetable glycerin. That alone should make you pause.

Let’s talk about the so-called heterim.

“It’s batul b’shishim.” Wrong. When up to 70% of the liquid in your vape is glycerin, it’s not batul. In fact, glycerin might be the majority ingredient. Batul b’shishim? Not even close.

“It burns off like a cigarette.” Wrong again. Vapes don’t burn. They evaporate – hence the name. If the liquid actually touched fire, your vape would explode. Baruch Hashem, that doesn’t happen.

“It’s not eating.” Think again. Ask yourself – is drinking treif mutar? Is sucking on treif candy mutar? Vaping is no different.

But don’t take my word for it. Rav Yochanan Wosner, Skver Av Beis Din and one of the world’s leading poskim, has pasekend that a vape needs a hechsher.

Don’t like Skver? Ask a litvishe posek. Ask the posek you trust. But ask.

Both the Eida Chareidis and the Chicago Rabbinical Council (cRc) have also addressed the necessity of kosher certification for vape liquids:

Eida Chareidis: Rabbi Moshe Sternbuch, a leading authority within the Eida Chareidis, has ruled that e-cigarettes require a hechsher (kosher certification). He reasons that since the vapor contains flavorings that are tasted during inhalation, it is akin to consumption, thereby necessitating kosher supervision.

Chicago Rabbinical Council (cRc): The cRc has issued guidelines stating that electronic cigarette liquids, which typically include kosher-sensitive ingredients such as glycerin and flavors, must have kosher certification. They note that even if manufacturers claim to use only kosher raw materials, without independent certification, these products cannot be recommended.

Here’s the bottom line – kosher vaping options exist. Plenty of companies produce vapes with proper hechsherim. Off the top of my head: Vape X, Vapisto, 10X, and לילקע.

This isn’t about pushing a brand or making anyone feel guilty. It’s about being honest with ourselves and living by the standards we want to uphold. If we’re serious about halacha, we can’t ignore the inconvenient truths.

May our commitment to keeping kashrus in every aspect of our lives bring the geulah b’mehaira b’yameinu amen.

Signed,

H. Levy

The views expressed in this letter are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.

Editorial Note from YWN:

Yeshiva World News does not—and will never—condone vaping, smoking, or any activity involving nicotine in any form. These habits are dangerous, addictive, and entirely against the values we promote. The U.S. Surgeon General has made it clear: vaping poses serious health risks, especially to young people, with harmful effects on brain development, respiratory health, and long-term addiction.

We strongly urge our readers to prioritize their health and avoid these harmful substances entirely. There is no excuse, no justification, and no tolerance for engaging in such destructive behaviors. Your life and well-being are too precious to risk.

