Baltimore Yeshivas Closed Today Due To Snow Storm [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

A snow storm dumped around 7 inches of snow in Baltimore on Monday, as yeshivas and Bais Yaakov’s stayed closed for the day, giving children a snow day.

Baltimore Scoop was providing updates on their large WhatsApp platform throughout the day with important updates as well as lots of videos and photos.

Below is a roundup of some of the videos.

Baltimore Scoop drives around the community, showing the snowy roads.

Chaverim of Baltimore flies its drone over the snow-covered Baltimore community.

Snow day? Not for #CrazyDaddy! Clearing the driveway like a pro!

Nothing stops a minyan—even in the snow! Here at Heather Ridge, men and boys, including those not yet Bar Mitzvah, gathered for an outdoor Mincha-Maariv.

The roads, walkways and driveways around Mercaz Torah U’Tefillah are all clear. The Beis Medrash is especially welcoming on this cold and snowy night.

Delicious hot chocolate and french vanilla (from the coffee machine) are temporarily free for anyone coming to learn. Come warm yourself with Torah and a hot drink!

