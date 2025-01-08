Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
V’CHOL MI SHE’OSKIM: Chaveirim Announces Plan To Shield Volunteers From NYC’s Sky-High Congestion Fees


In response to New York City’s new congestion pricing tolls, Williamsburg, Boro Park and Flatbush Chaveirim have announced initiatives to reimburse volunteers for tolls incurred while responding to calls within Manhattan’s congestion pricing zone.

The program allows volunteers to submit screenshots of their call details and toll charges via email, with reimbursements being processed monthly.

This initiative comes amid widespread frustration over the city’s refusal to exempt emergency responders and critical volunteers from congestion fees. New York’s congestion pricing plan, set to charge drivers up to $27 daily to enter Manhattan below 60th Street, has drawn sharp criticism for its potential to financially strain volunteers and essential workers.

Chaveirim coordinators highlighted the need to protect those who dedicate their time to community service, calling the refunds a small but significant step toward addressing the toll’s impact.

Emergency volunteer organizations, including Hatzolah and Chaveirim, have long argued that such fees unfairly penalize individuals providing lifesaving and essential services. Despite lobbying efforts, city officials have yet to grant exemptions for these groups.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



