AWFUL IF TRUE: US Reportedly Believes Only Around 20 Hostages Are Still Alive

In a harrowing revelation, intelligence and security sources from both the U.S. and Israel revealed that authorities now believe only around 20 of the hostages still in Gaza who were abducted alive on Oct. 7 are still among the living.

The grim figure—described as a “working number” by one U.S. official—comes as negotiations for the hostages’ release continue in Qatar. The 20 survivors are believed to be civilians and female Israeli soldiers. Should the count include Israeli male soldiers, the number might rise slightly, though not by much, a senior Israeli source revealed.

Despite public hope that as many as 40 hostages could still be alive, Israeli and U.S. officials have refrained from confirming any numbers.

“We have no information to share on this matter at the moment,” said Einav Hadari, spokeswoman for the Embassy of Israel. The IDF has also remained silent on the exact number.

The weight of these revelations presses down on a nation already bearing immense grief. Of the 251 individuals—Israelis, foreigners, and soldiers—dragged into Gaza by Hamas during the massacre, over 100 were returned in a ceasefire agreement that ended in December 2023. Officially, Israel maintains that 100 hostages remain unaccounted for, with 36 presumed dead. Yet, behind closed doors, the reality appears far bleaker.

“I’ve heard figures ranging from 30 to well over 60,” said Irina Tsukerman of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs. “Hamas’s deliberate vagueness and the possibility that hostages are held by other factions further complicate the matter.”

One source lamented that the “20” believed to be alive reflects what Hamas itself is claiming. Others speculate that tribal groups and unaffiliated factions in Gaza may separately hold additional hostages. Hamas has openly admitted to possessing the bodies of many who did not survive.

The families of those still missing are trapped in a state of anguish, their lives punctuated by silence and fleeting hopes.

Political tension is intertwined with this unfolding human tragedy. Some Israeli officials lay blame at the feet of the Biden administration, accusing it of delaying critical military action in Rafah, which they believe allowed hostages to be hidden or killed.

“The Biden administration blackmailed us into waiting, and our people paid the price,” one senior Israeli official said bitterly.

Israel eventually launched an offensive into Rafah last May, dismantling Hamas strongholds but leaving many questions—and families—without resolution. As negotiations persist in Doha, Israeli officials, alongside intelligence and security leaders, cling to the possibility of returning the remaining captives.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, under mounting pressure, dispatched a delegation to Qatar last week, signaling a last-ditch effort to bring the hostages home.

“There is hope,” Moussa Abu Marzook of Hamas remarked to Qatari media, yet for the families waiting in the shadows of this nightmare, hope feels as fragile as it is fleeting.

