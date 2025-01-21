EGGS-ASPERATING: Egg Prices On The Rise – How Long Will This Crisis Last?

Egg prices have reached staggering levels in recent months, with some shoppers shocked to see a dozen eggs selling for more than $9 at select retailers. The price surge has been driven primarily by a widespread avian flu outbreak that has significantly reduced the supply of egg-laying hens.

In December 2024, the wholesale price of eggs averaged $4.62 per dozen, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). However, retail prices vary widely depending on transportation costs, local demand, and market competition. As of January 10, 2025, the average cost per dozen eggs stood at $8.04 in California and $6.25 in New York.

The ongoing avian flu outbreak, which began in early 2022, has been the largest factor behind the soaring prices. The disease has led to the culling of millions of chickens, drastically reducing the egg supply while demand remains steady. Since the outbreak started, over 100 million chickens have been lost, causing ripple effects throughout the egg market.

Despite the high prices, relief may be on the horizon, albeit gradually. While the USDA does not release national wholesale price forecasts, New York’s wholesale average is widely considered an industry benchmark. In its most recent report, the USDA projected New York’s average price per dozen eggs to remain elevated at $4.80 in early 2025 before gradually declining to $2.35 by the end of the year. This revised estimate is slightly higher than an earlier forecast of $2.10, reflecting ongoing challenges in stabilizing supply.

Although prices are expected to ease from late 2024 levels, they are likely to remain above pre-outbreak norms through 2025. Market experts caution that any additional supply disruptions or new avian flu outbreaks could trigger further price spikes, as the egg market is highly sensitive to changes in supply and demand.

