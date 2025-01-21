TERROR IN TEL AVIV: Multiple People Stabbed, Terrorist Shot Dead; Was Carrying US Green Card

A stabbing attack in Tel Aviv’s bustling Nachalat Binyamin area on Monday night has left four people injured. According to Magen David Adom (MDA), the incident occurred at approximately 9:12 PM, with stabbings reported at two locations: Rechov Nachalat Binyamin and Rechov Kalisher.

The victims include two men aged 24 and 28 in moderate condition, and two men aged 24 and 59 in good condition, MDA says.

The suspected terrorist was neutralized by a bystander—a woman who used a gun to stop the attacker. Authorities have praised her decisive actions, which likely prevented further casualties.

The attacker behind this evening’s stabbing in Tel Aviv has been identified as Abdelaziz Kaddi, 29, a Moroccan national who held a U.S. green card. According to an ID found on his body, he entered Israel on January 18 – THREE DAYS AGO – using a tourist visa.

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel revealed that border control officers at Ben Gurion Airport initially refused entry to the terrorist but were overruled by security officials.

According to Arbel, border officers identified the individual and handed him over to security officials for further questioning. “Unfortunately, they decided to allow his entry into Israel,” Arbel said.

The minister has urged Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar to launch an investigation into the incident, and said security services would “draw lessons from it as soon as possible” to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

