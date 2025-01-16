Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Avi Schnall’s Campaign Manager Joins Gubernatorial Campaign As Lakewood’s Political Power Grows


Tzvi Herman, the campaign manager for Assemblyman Avi Schnall’s landslide 2023 election in New Jersey’s 30th District, is now joining forces with Rep. Josh Gottheimer as he campaigns to become New Jersey’s next governor.

Herman will advise the Gottheimer campaign on strategy and voter turnout, particularly in key areas like Lakewood.

Herman’s addition is a testament to Lakewood’s growing political influence. As one of New Jersey’s largest cities and one of the fastest-growing municipalities in the United States, Lakewood is increasingly becoming a critical player in state politics. Despite its reputation as the “Trumpiest town in New Jersey,” Lakewood voters have demonstrated a pragmatic approach, voting for their interests over party lines. This was evident in Schnall’s 11,406-vote win over Republican Assemblyman Ned Thomson in a district Trump won by 46 points in 2024.

“I am incredibly grateful and honored to have Tzvi on our team,” Gottheimer told the NJ Globe. “He will help us reach thousands of voters across Jersey as we fight to protect the Jewish community, lower taxes, reduce utility bills, and build infrastructure in communities like Lakewood.”

“Tzvi is an enormously talented individual and knows how to run a campaign like no other,” Asm. Schnall told The Globe.

Herman says he believes affordability issues will drive local voters to back Gottheimer, despite him being a Democrat. “Lakewood voters want someone who will lower taxes, improve infrastructure, and get Jersey back on track,” he said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



