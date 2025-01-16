CONTRADICTORY: Trump Inauguration To Feature Yeshiva University President – And A Pro-Hezbollah Imam

The lineup for President-elect Donald Trump’s January 20 inauguration features a glaring juxtaposition of values and alliances, as Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University, and Imam Husham Al-Husainy, a controversial figure with ties to pro-Hezbollah activities, are slated to deliver back-to-back benedictions following Trump’s inaugural address.

Berman represents the values of Yeshiva University, America’s flagship Jewish college. Since becoming the university’s fifth president in 2016, he has overseen significant growth in its educational and community impact. Sharing his thoughts on participating in the ceremony, Berman wrote on X: “It is a profound privilege to offer a prayer of unity and hope on behalf of Yeshiva University and for all Americans at this historic moment.”

In stark contrast, Imam Al-Husainy’s presence raises questions about the event’s messaging. The leader of the Karbalaa Islamic Center in Dearborn, Michigan, Al-Husainy has refused to label Hezbollah a terrorist organization and attended a 2006 rally supporting the Iranian-backed group during its conflict with Israel. At the rally, Al-Husainy held up a photo of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike last September.

Al-Husainy has also drawn criticism for his invocation at the Democratic National Committee’s 2007 winter meeting, where he prayed for an end to “oppression and occupation” in Iraq—a statement widely interpreted as a condemnation of U.S. forces. When pressed on Fox News about his stance on Hezbollah, Al-Husainy denied any affiliation but refused to denounce the group, instead describing it as “a Lebanese organization” with biblical connotations.

The inclusion of both figures—one representing a staunchly pro-Israel institution and the other with a history of support for terrorists opposed to Israel—underscores a profound contradiction.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)