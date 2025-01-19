TERRORISTS LET LOOSE: Israel Releases First Batch Of 90 Palestinian Security Prisoners In Hostage Release Deal

The Israel Prisons Service (IPS) has released the first group of 90 Palestinian security prisoners as part of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, which included the release of three Israeli hostages from Gaza.

The prisoners, primarily from the West Bank and East Jerusalem, were transported and processed under strict coordination with Israeli security forces and the International Red Cross. Medical checks and identity verifications were conducted before their release.

Of the 90 prisoners, 78 West Bank residents were released at the Beitunia Checkpoint near Ofer Prison, while 12 East Jerusalem residents were transported back to their homes via the Russian Compound detention center in Jerusalem.

The released individuals include 69 women, one of whom is a minor, along with eight male minors and 12 men. Most had been convicted of offenses such as incitement, association with terrorism, and disorderly conduct, according to Ynet.

This marks the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, which plans the release of nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages held by Hamas.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)