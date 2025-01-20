Trump Says Biden Pardoning ‘His Whole Family Makes Him Look Very Guilty’

As President Donald Trump wrapped up signing a stack of executive orders in the Oval Office Monday night, he said he was “surprised” by former President Biden’s 11th hour pardons.

“I was surprised that President Biden would go and pardon his whole family, because that makes him look very guilty,” Trump said to a small group of reporters. “You know, I could have pardoned my family. I could have pardoned myself, my family. I said, if I do that, it’s going to make me look very guilty. I don’t think I’d be sitting here, frankly, if I did that.”

Trump added that Biden’s pardons create an “unbelievable precedent” for future presidents. Fox News White house reporter Peter Doocy asked Trump if he has to do the same thing at the end of his term.

“Well, I guess now I have precedent to do it. I wouldn’t want to do that. No, I think it makes you look very guilty,” Trump responded.

“I think it makes Biden look very bad, very weak and very guilty,” he said.

Biden ultimately granted passes to Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley and members of his family in the last moments of his administration. And just 22 minutes before leaving office, Biden also pardoned his family, including his brother James B. Biden, sister Valerie Biden Owens, brother-in-law John T. Owens, and brother Francis W. Biden. The former president had previously issued a blanket pardon to his adult son, Hunter Biden, after he was convicted in two separate federal cases last year.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)